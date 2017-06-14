"You like to think people are clean but you also have to ask: why did you take that?" 14 June 2017





European 1,500m medallist Ciara Mageean has slammed the GAA's attitude to doping.

Speaking to The Irish Independent in the wake of Kerry footballer Brendan O'Sullivan's failed drug test, the former camogie player from Portaferry says ignorance should be no defence for anyone found guilty of breaking the rules.

“For an athlete to be like: 'Oh, I didn't know', it doesn't wash with me,” she said.

“Maybe there is a naivety in the GAA where the athletes aren't aware, but that's the responsibility of the GAA to educate their athletes and for athletes to educate themselves.

