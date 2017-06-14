McGovern's cruciate woe for a second time 14 June 2017





Wexford's Liam Og McGovern with Conor Gleeson of Waterford.

All the furore surrounding Wexford's brilliant win over Kilkenny has been dampened somewhat by the news that talented forward Liam Og McGovern has suffered a recurrence of the cruciate knee ligament injury that sidelined him for all of last year.

McGovern's worst fears were confirmed in a scan after he damaged the knee during an A v. B game ahead of the clash against Kilkenny.

The St Anne's clubman was sidelined for 12 months having suffered the same injury, but he returned to action when coming on as a sub during the Leinster SHC quarterfinal win over Laois.

Surgery on the knee will take place shortly, but McGovern is set for another 12-month spell on the sidelines.

Another cruciate injury victim, Andrew Shore is back to full fitness and is working away with the squad ahead of the provincial decider.