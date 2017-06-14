McGovern's cruciate woe for a second time

14 June 2017

Wexford's Liam Og McGovern with Conor Gleeson of Waterford.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

All the furore surrounding Wexford's brilliant win over Kilkenny has been dampened somewhat by the news that talented forward Liam Og McGovern has suffered a recurrence of the cruciate knee ligament injury that sidelined him for all of last year.

McGovern's worst fears were confirmed in a scan after he damaged the knee during an A v. B game ahead of the clash against Kilkenny.

The St Anne's clubman was sidelined for 12 months having suffered the same injury, but he returned to action when coming on as a sub during the Leinster SHC quarterfinal win over Laois.

Surgery on the knee will take place shortly, but McGovern is set for another 12-month spell on the sidelines.

Another cruciate injury victim, Andrew Shore is back to full fitness and is working away with the squad ahead of the provincial decider.




