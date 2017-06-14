Ó Sé hoping for big things to come from O'Donoghue 14 June 2017





Kerry's James O'Donoghue with supporters.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Kerry's James O'Donoghue with supporters.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

An injury free James O'Donoghue could be a 'huge' boost for Kerry this summer, according to Marc Ó Sé.

The 2014 Footballer of the Year marked his return to the Kingdom jersey with nine points in last Sunday's win over Clare and his former team-mate expects him to get better with every game he plays.

“He'll be a tough challenge for any corner-back to take on this year,” Ó Sé told The Irish Independent at the launch of the Bord Gáis Energy Legends Tours at Croke Park yesterday.

“If he can keep clear of injuries then that game will bring his confidence on no end. The big thing is injuries, that's the only thing that has been keeping James back.

“For a forward to do what he did the last day, that will give him great confidence. You're now not just relying on Paul Geaney, you have another fella, can you imagine if you could have the two of them going well on a given day?

“That would be a tough challenge for any full-back line, or any blanket defence, to deal with. He had a non-existent league campaign so the important thing is just to get another game, and another game, and if he can do that it'll be huge for Kerry.”