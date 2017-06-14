Cavanagh predicts plenty of surprises from the Red Hands in his swansong 14 June 2017





©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh celebrates.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Tyrone have a trick or two up their sleeve as they prepare to take on Donegal in Sunday's Ulster SFC semi-final at Clones.



That's according to their long-serving captain Sean Cavanagh who takes exception to the commonly held view that the Red Hands' game plan is rooted in negativity.

“We might surprise a few people, just put it like that, as the summer goes on,” he predicted when speaking to The Irish News.

“I don't think people have us read right, we're not just the way they believe we are.

“They think we are this team that can only play a certain way. I believe we have much more flexibility than that – and I imagine it will come to the fore at some point...”