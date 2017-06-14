Carew scoffs at complacency rumours 14 June 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Sligo manager Niall Carew.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Sligo manager Niall Carew has laughed off suggestions that his charges could be complacent ahead of Saturday's All-Ireland SFC qualifier against Antrim at Markievicz Park.

The sides meet in the opening round of the qualifiers this weekend which is their second clash of the year as Antrim won the league encounter between the sides in March.

That game was played in Corrigan Park, Belfast, but Sligo have home advantage on this occasion and many have suggested that will swing the tie in their favour.

However, Carew is leaving nothing to chance and he is mystified as to why there would even be a suggestion that Sligo will be complacent.

“The way we look on it, they are on the same level as us. We played them in the Division 3 league earlier this year and they beat us,” said Carew.

“So we know what we need to do and we certainly won't be complacent about this game. We know that if we don't get the performance right on Saturday, then we won't get the result.

“This is championship football and all the results are showing all over the country that every team is very competitive.

“Gone are the days of big thumpings, teams are longer in games and of course there's a bit of luck that comes into it too to get over the line.”