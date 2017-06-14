Tackling the key for Hyland 14 June 2017





Kildare's David Hyland.

Kildare defender David Hyland has revealed that the Lilywhites have been working hard on their tackling.

Hyland will be putting all he's learnt over the last few months into action this Saturday when Kildare take on neighbours and rivals Meath in the Leinster SFC semi-final at O'Connor Park.

The Athy defender revealed to the Leinster Leader that they have worked a lot to hone their tackling skills as they bid to reach the level of the top teams.

“When you look back on Dublin and Mayo last year, I thought the Mayo tackling was outstanding, second to none and it is something I have concentrated on big time and strive to get right for every match,” said Hyland.

“That is something we have been working on very hard; every night we go through our tackling, it is one aspect that the management team really concentrate on.

“The team has a lot of pace not only in whatever fifteen start but some serious talent and pace on the bench and we know at this stage that even when coming to training if you are not going to be at your full peak you will be left behind and that really stands to us as it did throughout the entire league campaign.”