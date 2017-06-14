O'Neill: Meath have real quality 14 June 2017





Meath manager Andy McEntee and Kildare manager Cian O'Neill shake hands after the opening round of the NFL Division 2 at Pairc Tailteann Meath manager Andy McEntee and Kildare manager Cian O'Neill shake hands after the opening round of the NFL Division 2 at Pairc Tailteann

Kildare manager Cian O'Neill believes that Meath are very dangerous going forward.

The sides meet in the Leinster SFC semi-final at O'Connor Park on Saturday evening in an eagerly awaited contest between two sides who on their day can be a match for anybody.

However, the unpredictability of both sides makes this an intriguing contest indeed, but O'Neill stressed to the Leinster Leader that the Royals possess a potent attack.

“Meath have real quality in both their forward line; their midfield; they have quality attacking half backs; we are going to have to be very alert and not just from 10 to 15, but from five to 15, and even corner back Mickey Burke is more than capable of getting forward; all part of our task but we are going to have to defend strong and hard,” said O'Neill.

“It is not just our defenders and midfielders who will be defending, when we don't have the ball each and everyone of our players must defend; and then when we have the ball we are into our own game.”