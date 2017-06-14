Mixed news for Laois hurlers 14 June 2017





Laois midfielder Patrick Purcell shows his concern for team mates Aaron Dunphy and Willie Dunphy after the pair collided during the Leinster SHC clash with Meath at Pairc Tailteann. Laois midfielder Patrick Purcell shows his concern for team mates Aaron Dunphy and Willie Dunphy after the pair collided during the Leinster SHC clash with Meath at Pairc Tailteann.

The Laois senior hurlers have received mixed news on the injury front ahead of the All-Ireland SHC preliminary round qualifier against Carlow.

Definitely out of the clash at O'Moore Park on Sunday, June 25th is Willie Dunphy who ruptured ligaments in his hand.

Dunphy joins the likes of John Lennon, Ciaran Collier and Mark Kavanagh on the treatment table, but hopes to return should Laois overcome Carlow.

However, they must plan for the rest of the year without Eanna Lyons, Paddy Whelan, Ben Conroy and Conor Phelan.

Better news for the O'Moore men is that captain Ross King has been given the all clear after he was injured in a club league match.

There were fears that King had done serious damage to his hand, but he has since returned to training and will take his place against the Barrowsiders.