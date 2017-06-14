GPA: what's the rush? 14 June 2017





Waterford hurler Noel Connors, GPA CEO Dermot Earley, GPA President David Collins and Mayo footballer Tom Parsons.

The GPA want more time to consult their members of the GAA's new hurling championship proposals.

The player body's Chief Executive Dermot Earley will make their feelings known at this Saturday's Central Council meeting which is due to consider the new round robin blueprint.

“I will certainly be airing the view to everybody in that room (Central Council),” he informed The Irish Daily Star.

“Let's hold tough on this. Why do we have to have this decision within a 10 day period? That's not right.

“(It's a) short timeframe for us to go and consult our members.

“We have to be mindful that our members are in all 32 counties, so it is quite difficult sometimes to get that information back in, in a short period of time.

“I have actually already said that to Paraic Duffy and I will be airing the views of whatever the membership want or respond to as regards the hurling proposal at Central Council.”