McStay not looking beyond Leitrim 14 June 2017





Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay believes it would be remiss of them to look ahead to the Connacht SFC final.

The Rossies take on Leitrim in the provincial semi-final at Dr Hyde Park this Sunday and in many people's minds, they are strong favourites to advance to the final where Galway will be the opponents.

McStay points to their poor league form which saw them relegated as one of the reasons for not being over-confident going into this match.

While, the Mayo native also points to the fact that Leitrim have a championship game under their belt, unlike their opponents.

“How could we possibly look beyond this game after the league we've had? We have to win this game. There's no life for us beyond Leitrim,” said McStay.

“You can't recover from a Connacht semi-final defeat when you're at home in a game you're favourites to win. We have to handle that expectation but I've no doubt that we will handle it. We'd be very hopeful of giving a really good account of ourselves.”