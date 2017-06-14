Doyle plays down heroics
14 June 2017
Carlow players celebrate after their Christy Ring Cup final victory over Antrim at Croke Park.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.
Four-goal hero James Doyle has played down his exploits in the Christy Ring Cup final.
In total, Doyle scored 4-01 as Carlow defeated Antrim in the second tier All-Ireland SHC final at Croke Park.
Not many of the game's top forwards cam claim a quadruple of goals in an All-Ireland final, but Doyle was keen to pass the praise on to his team mates when speaking to the Carlow Nationalist.
“The boys put them on a plate for me. I would have been gutted if I had missed them. Thankfully I got them, but the boys were outstanding,” stressed Doyle.
Carlow now advance to the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers where they face Laois in a preliminary round in O'Moore Park on Sunday, June 25th.