Doyle plays down heroics 14 June 2017





Carlow players celebrate after their Christy Ring Cup final victory over Antrim at Croke Park.

Four-goal hero James Doyle has played down his exploits in the Christy Ring Cup final.

In total, Doyle scored 4-01 as Carlow defeated Antrim in the second tier All-Ireland SHC final at Croke Park.

Not many of the game's top forwards cam claim a quadruple of goals in an All-Ireland final, but Doyle was keen to pass the praise on to his team mates when speaking to the Carlow Nationalist.

“The boys put them on a plate for me. I would have been gutted if I had missed them. Thankfully I got them, but the boys were outstanding,” stressed Doyle.

Carlow now advance to the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers where they face Laois in a preliminary round in O'Moore Park on Sunday, June 25th.