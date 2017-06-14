Connolly's hearing falls on deaf ears 14 June 2017





Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly walks away from linesman Ciaran Brannigan after he exchanged words during the second half Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly walks away from linesman Ciaran Brannigan after he exchanged words during the second half

Diarmuid Connolly has failed in his bid to have his 12-week ban overturned by the GAA's Central Hearings Committee.

The St Vincent's clubman appeared before the Hearings Committee last night to appeal the Central Competitions Control Committee's decision to hand him a three month sanction for 'minor physical interference' with linesman Ciaran Brannigan during their comfortable Leinster SFC quarter-final win over Carlow earlier this month.

The CHC reviewed footage of the incident and 'found the infraction proven and imposed the following penalty: '12 weeks Suspension in all Codes at all Levels'.

As things stand, Jim Gavin will be minus the services of one of his star players until August 27 but Connolly does have the option of taking his case to the Central Appeals Committee.