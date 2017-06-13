Lynn not out

13 June 2017

Enda Lynn will be available for Derry's first-round SFC Qualifier against Waterford.

The Oak Leaf County's captain was considered a doubt for Saturday's tricky trek to Dungarvan after suffering a hamstring injury in a club game but was an early second-half substitute during Greenlough's clash with Slaughtneil last night.

All of Derry's players were made available to their clubs over the weekend and Damian Barton was breathing a sigh of relief as everybody came through unscathed.

James Kielt will be back in the Derry team this weekend, having sat out the Ulster quarter-final defeat to Tyrone through suspension.




