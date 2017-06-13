Rebels sweating over Lehane 13 June 2017





Tipperary's Ronan Maher gives chase to Conor Lehane of Cork.

Cork could be without Conor Lehane for Sunday's Munster SHC semi-final against Waterford.

The inspirational Midleton clubman gave a Man of the Match performance as the Rebels eliminated holders Tipperary last time out, notching ten points, but is doubtful for this weekend’s derby showdown after suffering ankle damage in training.

Manager Kieran Kingston has rated the attacker as 50/50 to be ready for the trip to Thurles and admits that he would be "a monumental loss" if he fails to recover in time.