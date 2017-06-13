Premier "destroyed with injuries" 13 June 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Tipperary's Liam Boland comforts Michael Quinlivan as he lies down injured against Cork.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

With injuries mounting, Tipperary football manager Liam Kearns would be forgiven for feeling hard done by.

Talismanic attacker Michael Quinlivan suffered ankle ligament damage during Saturday's narrow defeat to Cork and will almost certainly miss Tipp's opening Qualifier, while Shane O'Connell is also out after sustaining a stress fracture of the foot in the same game.

Liam Casey also got injured at the weekend, while Jack Kennedy missed out due to hamstring trouble - but should be back the next day, along with Willie Connors.

"We're destroyed with injuries, bad ones. Shane looks to be in trouble, Liam also has ankle ligament damage. He did it in the first five minutes and played half a game," Kearns told The Irish Independent.

"We've just had a horrendous run with injuries. Last year we got the same 15 on [for every game]. I said it would never be done again, it was a miracle how we went through a whole championship with the same 15 players. What has happened this year really brings it home."