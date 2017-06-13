Video: is this the comeback of 2017? 13 June 2017





A rainbow over Greencastle as Armagh and Donegal meet in the Ulster Ladies SFC ©Jerome Quinn A rainbow over Greencastle as Armagh and Donegal meet in the Ulster Ladies SFC ©Jerome Quinn

by Jerome Quinn



11 points down at half-time... 1-8 to 0-0... their much-heralded attack had not even scored a single point in the first-half... yet Donegal roared back to win the most incredible of games by 1-14 to 1-10 in the Ulster SFC Semi-finals against Armagh.

You can see the amazing comeback here, kick-started by a Geraldine McLaughlin goal and followed by some inspirational long-range points from Eilish Ward, Aoife McDonnell and corner-back Treasa Doherty.

Karen Guthrie made two late and vital contributions in a second-half that lasted 41 minutes and had the large crowd in Greencastle on their feet right up to the final whistle.

Donegal will now play the winners of this Saturday’s semi-final between Cavan and Monaghan.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media.