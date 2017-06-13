Whelahan enters Leinster Hall of Fame 13 June 2017





Offaly hurling legend Brian Whelehan ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Offaly hurling legend Brian Whelehan ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

The Birr and Faithful County legend will be the official guest of honour at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise this Sunday, as Offaly take on Galway in a Leinster senior hurling semi-final at 2pm, and where he will be introduced to the crowd before throw-in.

A winner of almost every honour in the game, including All-Ireland SHC medals in 1994 and 1998, he was twice chosen as Texaco Hurler of the Year and received four All-Star awards.

Brian was a peerless performer on the half back line with both club and county. And when switched to the full forward line for the second half of the ’98 All-Ireland final, he was the inspiration behind a dramatic victory over Kilkenny.

The bigger the occasion, the better he performed, exemplified by the fact he was chosen as man of the match in two All-Ireland SHC finals, and in three of the All-Ireland Club finals he won with Birr.

He also has the honour of being chosen as the only modern day hurler on the GAA Team of the Millennium in 2000.

Leinster GAA Chairman Jim Bolger said: “Leinster hurling has produced many iconic heroes over the decades and Brian Whelahan sits comfortably among the very best of them.

“He was an exemplary figure who gave his best every time he wore the jersey and he prided himself on being as influential for his Club as he was for his County.

“An inspirational player, from a family synonymous with the GAA, we wholeheartedly thank him for his contribution to our Games and formally welcome Brian Whelahan into the pantheon of Leinster hurling greats.”

Brian Whelahan’s Roll of Honour

2 All-Ireland SHC medals – 1994 & ’98.

4 Leinster SHC medals – 1989, ‘90, ’94 & ’95.

1 National Hurling League medal – 1991.

3 Walsh Cup medals – 1990, ’93 & ’94.

1 Oireachtas medal – 1995.

2 Railway Cup medals – 1998 & ’03.

3 Leinster U-21 HC medals – 1989, ’91 & ’92.

2 All-Ireland & Leinster MHC medals – 1987 & ’89.

1 All-Ireland Colleges SHC medal – 1986.

Selected on An Post/GAA Hurling Team of the Millennium – 2000.

2 Texaco Hurler of the Year awards – 1994 & ’98

4 All Star awards – 1992, ’95, ’98 & ’99.

Players’ Player of the Year – 1994.

GAA Writers’ Player of the Year – 1998.

5 All-Ireland SH Final Man of the Match awards – 1994 & ’98 with Offaly; 1995, ’98 & ’02 with Birr.

4 All-Ireland Club medals – 1995, ’98, ’02 & ’03.

7 Leinster Club medals – 1991, ’94, ’97, ’99, ’01, ’02 & ’07.

12 Offaly SHC medals – 1991, ’94, ’97, ’99, 2000, ’01, ’02, ’03, ’05, ’06, ’07 & ‘08.

3 Offaly U-21 HC medals – 1988, ’90 & ’91.

4 Offaly MHC medals – 1985, ’87, ’88 & ’89.

5 Offaly U-16 HC medals – 1983, ’84, ’85, ’86 & ’87.

3 Offaly U-14 HC medals – 1982, ’83 & ’85.

1 All-Ireland Feile na nGael Div 2 medal – 1985.

1 All-Ireland Community Games Hurling gold – 1984.

1 All-Ireland Community Games Hurling silver – 1983.

2 Offaly JFC medals – 1992 & ’01.

1 Og Sport Offaly U-15 F medal – 1983

2 Offaly U-14 ‘A’ FC medals – 1982 & ’84.

1 All-Ireland Community Games Football bronze – 1982.

Also: Numerous individual awards and Cumann na mBunscol hurling and Gaelic football medals.