Wexford progress "beyond our wildest dreams"

The Wexford team stand for the national anthem before their Leinster SHC semi-final clash against Kilkenny at Innovate Wexford Park.

Tom Dempsey says Wexford hurling supporters are living the dream again after Saturday's stunning defeat of Kilkenny.

The Model County progressed to the Leinster SHC final with a sensational victory over the Cats and 1996 All-Ireland winner Dempsey admits it's impossible not to get excited by what Davy Fitzgerald's team are achieving:

"People will say 'oh don't lose the run or yourself', but if the season stopped for us right now we've been promoted to Division 1A and we're in an All-Ireland quarter-final and a Leinster final at the very least. That was beyond our wildest dreams 12 months ago," the Buffers Alley great told The Irish Independent.

"We've been beaten quite heavily by Kilkenny since 2004 and there was a sigh of relief that we weathered the storm and got the better of them the other night. Being in a final is huge for the hurling people of Wexford.

"I've kids from 20 downwards and they don't know what this is like. They really don't know what it's like to be travelling to Croke Park with a big crowd for Leinster finals, so it's just fantastic. This is my lifeblood and a lot of people in Wexford's lifeblood and I just want them to experience what we experienced."