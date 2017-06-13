"It's about taking the least time over it and just hit it" 13 June 2017





Monaghan's Rory Beggan scores a point from a free.

Rory Beggan sees no need for time-absorbing rituals before lacing into a free.

The Monaghan goalkeeper smashed over three stunning points against Cavan in Breffni Park on Sunday - two '45's and a free into the wind from almost 60 metres - and his minimum-of-fuss kicking style is unique in the modern game:

“I know last year here against Donegal I missed a few frees and I remember leaving and coming to the training ground thinking 'is there another way I can change this about?'," the Scotstown clubman states in The Irish News.

“It does affect your confidence but you have to try and score more than you miss at training. But you can hit all you want at training - when you've a big crowd in front of you, you need to be hitting them and thankfully today they went over.

“Just to take a couple of steps back from the ball and settle myself. That's what I'm starting to do now. When you start to think about them too much a lot of stuff can go through your head so it's about taking the least time over it and just hit it.

“We have a windy training ground and we are practicing a lot with the wind and into the wind, so thankfully they went over. The next day I could miss three so I have to refocus.”