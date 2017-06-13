"I don't think it'll be the shoot-out at the OK Corral" 13 June 2017





Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

Mickey Harte admits Tyrone and Donegal won't be engaging in all-out attack during Sunday's Ulster SFC semi-final.

Ulster's big two have been involved in many tense tactical duels in recent years, including last year's Anglo Celt Cup decider, and Harte is expecting another cagey affair in Clones this weekend:

“I can only think about how we might play – I can’t be sure about how Donegal might play so we have to wait and see,” he told The Irish News. “We know what we would like to do, but at the same time you have to adapt and adjust when the opposition play a certain way.

“People will think it’s going to be more of the same but I’m not quite sure that it’ll be that. I don’t think any two games mirror each other precisely – basically you’ll have the same style of play that prevailed in the Ulster final. I’m sure there’ll be differences as well but I don’t think it’ll be the shoot-out at the OK Corral.

“There is a big prize for the winner of this game and there is a bit of history between us. Donegal had the upper hand for a number of years and we got the rub of the green last year at a vital time that perhaps in previous encounters we didn’t have. We know that with 71 minutes gone Donegal were as likely to win as us last year but on that day we seized the moment at the end of the game.

“We can’t depend on that this time. We will have to produce a winning performance if we want to do it and that’s the challenge.”