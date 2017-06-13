McGrath: "we're not as good as we think we are" 13 June 2017





Derek McGrath points out that Waterford's hurlers have no reason to be losing the run of themselves.

Na Deise are preparing to lock horns with neighbours Cork in a massive Munster SHC semi-final this weekend and go into the game as favourites, having won last year's All-Ireland U21 title as well as pushing Kilkenny all the way at the semi-final stage of the senior All-Ireland before losing a replay by two points.

"There is a genuine pragmatism in Waterford now, a realisation that we are not as good as we think we are, but that we are in the chasing pack and that we are capable of beating a team on a given day and sustaining that over a consistent period," McGrath told The Irish Independent.

"It has been done over the last two seasons in the league and getting to two All-Ireland semi-finals is a mark of consistency.

"But there is more of an awareness there that, in the last few months, the U21s winning in the manner that they did, people asking 'who are you going to bring in from the U21 team?' - they realise that they have been in there already.

"It will be back to the lads who have formed the basis, the fulcrum of our team for the last three years, the Bennetts, Austin [Gleeson], Patrick Curran, Conor Gleeson, the guys who have been there already, who have been exposed to it. It won't be a new team."