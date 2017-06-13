Comer happy to land his own knock-out blow after being 'skittled' himself 13 June 2017





Galway's Damien Comer celebrates after winning a free during the final moments of his side's Connacht SFC semi-final clash against Mayo at Pearse Stadium, Salthill.

by Declan Rooney

It seems like a decade ago since Damien Comer was hit so hard by Colm Boyle that his first taste of the Connacht championship against Mayo ended after five minutes, but three years on he delivered his own knock-out blow on the green and red shirt.

A legal, thundering shoulder on Diarmuid O’Connor deep into added-time typified Comer’s display as Galway claimed a second win in a row over Mayo in the Connacht championship, but right from the off he pestered the Mayo defence.

It only took him 12 seconds to land the opening score, but he would have been happy to avoid the incident in the 26th minute that saw Keith Higgins sent off for his ugly knee on the Annaghdown man.

But another point in the second-half and two more fouls that led to scores meant Comer (23) was the key man for Galway, and that hit on O’Connor showed he is fond of the defensive work too.

“I suppose that’s me probably getting my own back from two or three years ago when I was skittled by Colm Boyle. That’s going to happen in championship. A fair shoulder, no free,” said Comer afterwards.

“It was intense but that’s the way football has gone. The day that you get one-on-one inside with your man is very rare unfortunately. You have got to adjust to it and the lads that were out the field they have really pushed on and held strong.

“But we’ll put the head down now again, we have a Connacht final in a few weeks and that’s the next step.”

Despite seeing Higgins sent off, Mayo actually bettered Galway’s score after that incident, but they fell just short of sealing a draw, that perhaps would have flattered them.

But with a four-point lead to defend in the closing ten minutes, against the strong wind Galway sat back and tried to hit Mayo with quick counterattacks, a tactic that almost cost them dear as Cillian O’Connor trimmed the gap to just one point with plenty of time remaining.

But Comer says Galway now have a steely edge and they are happy to fight off late comebacks to take victory in the big games.

“With that gale we knew there was a chance of long range shooting. They probably had to force the shot because they needed the scores. We put the pressure on them and they missed them.



Damien Comer getting 'skittled' in 2014

“It was nice that we ground it out in the end. A few years ago we mightn’t have been as good, we’d be coughing up scores easily. I know we did in the first half, but it was out first game and Mayo’s second and that accounts for a lot as well. Once we settled into it we got into out groove from there.

“I was delighted. It was a grind. It just shows we can win those tight games people probably said we couldn’t win a few years ago. Look, we are delighted with the result.”