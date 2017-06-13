Armstrong risk paying off

13 June 2017

Galway's Sean Armstrong celebrates.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

Sean Armstrong knew he was taking a risk when he decided to make himself available to represent Galway again.

Having featured for Galway during their successful league campaign, the Salthill-Knocknacarra clubman ended his two-year championship sabbatical on Sunday by kicking six points as the Tribesmen edged out neighbours Mayo at Pearse Stadium:

“I knew I was taking a risk, but it was one that I was willing to take. High risk, high reward, you know. I had a terrible start to the league and I was probably wondering ‘what am I after doing’," the 31-year-old is quoted in The Irish Times.

“With Kevin [Walsh, manager] there was constant communication and after I came off once or twice he said to me ‘don’t worry, you are just not up to the speed of it yet’.

“It is a bit like coming off a regular road and getting back onto a motorway and there are cars just whizzing by you. It took me a while to get up to the pace and when you are over 30 it is a little bit harder to get up to it, but thankfully I am getting there, I am getting there. There is still more to go, it is early days yet.”




