HS football team of the week 12 June 2017





Westmeath's Noel Mulligan with Jennifer and Luke Castles after his side's drawn Leinster SFC quarter-final clash against Offaly at Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Westmeath's Noel Mulligan with Jennifer and Luke Castles after his side's drawn Leinster SFC quarter-final clash against Offaly at Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Cork, Monaghan, Kerry and Galway all advanced in the provincial football championships over the weekend while Westmeath and Offaly will lock horns again. Here's our football team of the week...

1. Rory Beggan (Monaghan)



The Farney County's netminder made the scoresheet with three superbly kicked long range placed balls.





2. Kevin Crowley (Cork)



Crowley was one of the standout performers as Cork scraped over the challenge of Tipperary in Pairc Ui Rinn on Saturday.



3. Killian Clarke (Cavan)



Clarke put up strong resistance but in the end the Breffni County just came up short against their next door neighbours.





4. Martin McMahon (Clare)



McMahon and his Banner County team-mates will enter the qualifiers in a confident frame of mind after a spirited showing against Kerry.



5. Peter Crowley (Kerry)



Crowley caught the eye as the reigning Munster champions dusted off the cobwebs in Cusack Park.





6. Robbie Kiely (Tipperary)



It was very much a case of what might have been for Kiely and Tipperary against the Rebels on Saturday evening.



7. Johnny Heaney (Galway)



The Tribesmen diced with trouble late on but Heaney came to his side's rescue when clearing off their goal line.





8. Gary Brennan (Clare)



The Clare captain more than held his own around the middle third of the field against the Kerry partnership of Jack Barry and Anthony Maher.



9. Ger Egan (Westmeath)



The quality of football on display in O'Connor Park may have left a lot to be desired but the Westmeath captain rose above the mediocrity with four points from play.





10. Graham Guilfoyle (Offaly)



Along with Michael Brazil, Guilfoyle posed some problems for the Westmeath defence and raised two white flags.



11. Damien Comer (Galway)



A scorer of two points, Comer's shuddering shoulder on Diarmuid O'Connor was one of the highlights of an enthralling Connacht SFC semi-final encounter.





12. Owen Duffy (Monaghan)



The industrious Duffy raised four white flags and set up Conor McManus for the Ulster SFC quarter-final's decisive score.



13. Paul Kerrigan (Cork)



With their backs very much against the wall, the Rebel County captain led by example in sending over three points from play.





14. Sean Armstrong (Galway)



Showed his class with six converted placed balls, including three 45s, and he was fouled for two of the frees he pointed.



15. James O'Donoghue (Kerry)



A major plus for Kerry supporters was the sight of a fit-again O'Donoghue helping himself to 0-9 (0-5 frees) against Clare.