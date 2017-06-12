HS hurling team of the week 12 June 2017





The Wexford team stand for the national anthem before their Leinster SHC semi-final clash against Kilkenny at Innovate Wexford Park.

It was another intriguing weekend of hurling as Wexford claimed their first championship success over Kilkenny since 2004 while Carlow, Derry and Warwickshire all lifted All-Ireland silverware at Croke Park. We pick our team of the week...

1. Michael Cremin (Warwickshire)



Cremin kept a clean sheet as the Exiles claimed Lory Meagher Cup honours at the expense of Leitrim on Saturday.





2. Paul Murphy (Kilkenny)



The qualifiers beckon for Murphy and Kilkenny following their three point defeat in Innovate Wexford Park.

3. Sean Cassidy (Derry)



Cassidy and his Derry team-mates will make the step up to the Christy Ring Cup competition in 2018.





4. Simon Donohoe (Wexford)



There were no shortage of heroes in purple and gold jersies and Donohoe was up there with the best of them.



5. Shaun Murphy (Wexford)



Another game in which Davy Fitzgerald's decision to deploy Murphy as a sweeper has been vindicated.





6. Cillian Buckley (Kilkenny)



In hindsight, Brian Cody might have been better off leaving Buckley with the considerable task of marking Lee Chin. His 52nd minute block on a Conor McDonald goal-bound shot was incredible...



7. Diarmuid O'Keeffe (Wexford)



Made the scoresheet with a point as the Model County bridged a 13 year gap to their last championship victory over the Cats.





8. Chrissy McKaigue (Derry)



The Oak Leaf dual star sent over three points as they got their hands on the Nicky Rackard silverware thanks to an 11 point victory over Armagh on Saturday.



9. Diarmuid Byrne (Carlow)



Byrne, who sent over three points, and the Barrowsiders got the better of Antrim at the fourth attempt this year in the Christy Ring Cup final showdown.





10. James Doyle (Carlow)



The Saffrons will be glad to see the back of Doyle after he hit them for 4-1 at headquarters.



11. Lee Chin (Wexford)



What a performance from Chin! Took the fight to the Cats throughout and his heroics will live long in the memory of Wexford supporters.





12. Martin Kavanagh (Carlow)



Put the Christy Ring Cup final beyond Antrim's reach when netting Carlow's fourth goal 12 minutes from time.



13. Paul Morris (Wexford)



The corner-forward contributed three vital points to the Model County's cause.





14. Conor McDonald (Wexford)



Raised five white flags (four from placed balls) and Wexford supporters will be hoping for more of the same when they hit Croke Park.



15. Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny)



Fennelly scored a goal and earned two penalties but he was left to fight a losing battle on his own up front.