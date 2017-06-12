Tyrone club match abandoned after row
A general view of a Tyrone flag.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.
A Tyrone club match was abandoned after descending into chaos on Saturday evening.
Clonoe were leading Errigan Ciaran by 2-7 to 1-9 in the All-County League Division 1 top-of-the-table clash at O'Rahilly Park when an off-the-ball incident in injury-time led to some unruly scenes involving players, officials and spectators, who had jumped the fence.
Referee Eamon McHugh confirmed to the Ulster Herald that he had called a halt to proceedings over fears for player safety.