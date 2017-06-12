Tyrone club match abandoned after row

12 June 2017

A general view of a Tyrone flag.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

A Tyrone club match was abandoned after descending into chaos on Saturday evening.

Clonoe were leading Errigan Ciaran by 2-7 to 1-9 in the All-County League Division 1 top-of-the-table clash at O'Rahilly Park when an off-the-ball incident in injury-time led to some unruly scenes involving players, officials and spectators, who had jumped the fence.

Referee Eamon McHugh confirmed to the Ulster Herald that he had called a halt to proceedings over fears for player safety. 




Most Read Stories

Galvin urges Connolly to consider hurling switch

What they said ... the weekend in quotes

Report: Connolly to appeal after all

Tyrone club match abandoned after row

Horan: Mayo can still have a say

GAA tweets of the week


Android app on Google Play