Tyrone club match abandoned after row 12 June 2017





A Tyrone club match was abandoned after descending into chaos on Saturday evening.

Clonoe were leading Errigan Ciaran by 2-7 to 1-9 in the All-County League Division 1 top-of-the-table clash at O'Rahilly Park when an off-the-ball incident in injury-time led to some unruly scenes involving players, officials and spectators, who had jumped the fence.

Referee Eamon McHugh confirmed to the Ulster Herald that he had called a halt to proceedings over fears for player safety.