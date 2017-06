Munster SFC final moved to Killarney 12 June 2017





The Cork and Kerry teams parade before their 2013 Munster SFC final clash at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney is the new venue for the Munster SFC final between Kerry and Cork on Sunday, July 2.

The Munster Council has confirmed the decision after Pairc Ui Chaoimh, which was due to host the decider, was ruled out because of a delay to redevelopment works.