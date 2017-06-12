Performance pleases Collins 12 June 2017





Clare manager Colm Collins.

While pleased with Clare's performance, manager Colm Collins believes they could have shocked Kerry had they shown a bit more composure.

The Banner gave the Allianz League champions a big scare in Ennis before eventually succumbing to a 1-12 to 1-18 defeat and their manager told the Irish Daily Mirror afterwards: "This was one that was let slip, but of the performances we have put up against Division 1 teams, that was a pretty decent one.

"We were very disappointed last year with the performance in both games against Kerry, particularly with the one in Croke Park (in the All-Ireland quarter-final). From that point of view, we got a performance today, but their composure in front of goal ultimately cost us.

"It's the qualifiers now and we just have to regroup. We will take it a game at a time and see where we can go. I am proud of the way the lads played, but we lost our shape a bit towards the end."