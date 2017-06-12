Quinlivan injury not serious 12 June 2017





Tipperary's Liam Boland comforts Michael Quinlivan as he lies down injured against Cork.

Michael Quinlivan looks set to miss Tipperary's first game of the All-Ireland qualifier series, despite receiving some good news in relation to the ankle injury he sustained against Cork.

The All Star full forward was stretchered off in the first half of the Munster SFC semi-final at Pairc Ui Rinn on Saturday evening with a suspected broken ankle after he landed awkwardly. However, a CT scan has revealed that there was no breakage, but some ligament damage which is expected to keep him sidelined in the short-term.

“We were afraid it was a broken ankle, but thanks be to God it doesn’t look like it’s broken anyway,” Tipperary manager Liam Kearns explained to the RTE GAA Podcast.

“He’s out for a number of weeks anyway. I don’t know will he make the qualifier or not.

“It’s a huge blow as I said, he was only just starting to get into the game and in the second half when we would have been hitting him with kickouts they (Cork) wouldn’t have been pushing up on our sweeper I would imagine if Mikey had still been on the field."