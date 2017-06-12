'Kerry have a monopoly on the sportswriting and on telly' 12 June 2017





Cork's Paul Kerrigan celebrates.

Cork's Paul Kerrigan celebrates.

Cork captain Paul Kerrigan has responded to criticism of his team in the wake of another poor display against Tipperary on Saturday evening.

The Rebels recovered from a dismal first half performance to win by 1-10 to 1-9 and set up a Munster SFC final showdown with Kerry which now looks set to be played in either Fitzgerald Stadium or the Gaelic Grounds after it was confirmed that the new Pairc Ui Chaoimh won't be available until mid-July.

Speaking to Red FM, Kerrigan acknowledged that some of Cork's biggest critics have been ex-Kerry players who are now working in the media.

“Yeah, they kind of have a monopoly on the sportswriting and on telly. It suits them to have a cut off us all the time,” he said.

“They’re the form team in the country at the moment. They’ve dethroned Dublin. We need no motivation playing at home in the Páirc. A lot of people would drive by it a lot and people will want to see how it’s going.

“People can criticise all they want. I think it motivates people in different ways. My motivation is to get a good performance out of this team; for other fellas it might be to prove people wrong. But look, it’s up to them if they want to criticise us.”

The Nemo Rangers clubman added: “We get unbelievable criticism, but you wouldn’t want to have it any other way here. Cork people expect you to win. And look, I know our performances probably will be criticised, but for our team at the moment, we’re after getting two wins on the bounce and we’re in a Munster final. You see the likes of Mayo are out now today, and into the qualifiers. Kilkenny are out in the hurling, into the qualifiers. We’re just trying to get the wins.”