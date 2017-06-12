'We owed them one,' says O'Hanlon 12 June 2017



Joint-captain Matthew O'Hanlon says the pain of past defeats drove Wexford to victory over Kilkenny.

The Model County were victorious over the Cats in this year's Allianz League quarter-final, but they hadn't beaten them in the championship before Saturday night since 2004.

“You’ve seen the papers over the last couple of weeks, ‘that Kilkenny owed Wexford one, that they would be hurting from the league quarter-final’. But how many times have we been on the opposite end of the stick against them? The last 10-15 years we’ve got some serious trimmings from them," O'Hanlon noted in the Irish Sun.

“So we knew that we owed them and we still do. We haven’t won anything yet, we’re going up to a Leinster final up in Croke Park and it’s where we want to be.

“Games like those are where we want to be and they’re going to bring the best out of us. We want Wexford people behind us and hopefully we can drive it on now.”