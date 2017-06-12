Early team news for Roscommon as McStay names three debutants 12 June 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Corofin's Ciaran McGrath closes in on Brian Stack of St Brigid's.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Six days in advance and Roscommon have revealed their team for their championship opener.

On Sunday, the Rossies will bid for a place in the Connacht SFC decider against Galway on July 9 for the second successive season when they welcome Leitrim to Dr Hyde Park for their provincial semi-final clash.

Manager Kevin McStay has named three debutants in his starting side as goalkeeper Colm Lavin (Eire Og), midfielder Tadhg O’Rourke (Tulsk) and wing-forward Brian Stack (St Brigid’s) prepare for their first taste of championship at this level.

There are four changes in personnel from their final round Allianz League game against Cavan with Stack, a younger brother of Ronan (named on the bench), John McManus, Sean Mullooly and Fintan Cregg replacing Cian Connolly, Gary Patterson and injured duo Ultan Harney (back) and Cathal Compton (hamstring).

Thomas Corcoran is sidelined along with his fellow midfielder and Strokestown clubman Compton while Ciaran Cafferky also misses out but Sean McDermott has returned to full fitness and starts at wing-back.

Roscommon (Connacht SFC v Leitrim): Colm Lavin; David Murray, John McManus, Niall McInerney; Sean McDermott, Sean Mullooly, Conor Devaney; Tadgh O’Rourke, Enda Smith; Fintan Cregg, Niall Kilroy, Brian Stack; Ciarain Murtagh, Diarmuid Murtagh, Donie Smith.

Subs: Darren O’Malley, Brian Murtagh, Cian Connolly, Colin Compton, David Rooney, Gary Patterson, Henry Walsh, Ian Kilbride, Ronan Stack, Shane Killoran, Thomas Featherston.