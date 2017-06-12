Disappointment as Páirc Uí Chaoimh won't host Munster finals 12 June 2017





A view of ongoing redevelopment at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in May 2017.

©INPHO/Gary Carr. A view of ongoing redevelopment at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in May 2017.©INPHO/Gary Carr.

Works on the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh won't be completed in time for the Munster SFC final on July 2, it has emerged.

The reopening date has been pushed back by a couple of a weeks, which means the new stadium will not be in a position either to host the Munster SHC final between Clare and the winners of next Sunday's semi-final between Cork and Waterford on July 9.

It leaves Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney as the likely venue for the football decider between Kerry and Cork.

A statement from Cork county board this afternoon confirmed: “The new Pairc Ui Chaoimh stadium will not host either of the Munster finals scheduled for July, as originally planned.

“Cork county board was informed this morning that the scheduled handover date of June 18th would not now be met. There are still some commissioning works to be completed and these will be finished by July 7th. The first game in the new stadium will take place in mid-July."

Cork county chairman Ger Lane said: “Clearly we are disappointed but we want everything to be pristine before the stadium hosts its first major games. We want to be certain that all the expectations for this tremendous new facility will be fully met and we are satisfied that this will be the case by mid July.”