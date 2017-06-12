Fitzmaurice braced for Cork test 12 June 2017





Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice was already looking forward to the Munster SFC final against Cork on July 2 at the new Pairc Ui Chaoimh following Kerry's victory over Clare yesterday.

The Kingdom will go into the decider as hot favourites after Cork scrapped one-point wins over Waterford and Tipperary, but Fitzmaurice is expecting a battle nonetheless.

“It will be a great test again for us. Cork will be out of their minds to prove a point, ­particularly when it is the opening of the new stadium," the Kerry manager is quoted as saying in the Irish Sun.

“Kerry-Cork games always get the juices flowing so we’ll be ­looking forward to that. They played very well in the second half (against Tipperary), not so good in the first half. They’ve shown a lot of character in the two games, games that weren’t according to plan.

“But they dug out results, in particular, the way they responded to Conor Sweeney’s goal. That was a good side. We know with a Cork-Kerry game that it is going to be tight, tough and form counts for nothing. It is all on the day.”

Kerry overcame the 34th minute dismissal of Donnachadh Walsh to beat Clare by 1-18 to 1-12 in Ennis and Fitzmaurice reflected: “We weren’t worried at half-time, we knew we were in for a serious test, particularly when we went down to 14 men.

“We were playing against a strong breeze, but we were calm at half-time and knew we had to up the ante and improve. And it ­possibly took us that first 35 ­minutes to get up to the pace of championship football."