Horan: Mayo can still have a say 12 June 2017





Galway's Gary O'Donnell with Aidan O'Shea and Chris Barrett of Mayo.

Write Mayo off at your peril. That's the message coming from James Horan in the wake of their defeat to Galway.

The backdoor route beckons for last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists for the second year in succession and former manager Horan believes they have what it takes to be back in Croke Park come August.

Writing in the Irish Daily Star, he stated: "It would be crazy to write Mayo out of the running for Sam Maguire. They were beaten by a point in Pearse Stadium not playing well with 14 men in yesterday's Connacht semi-final and there is always the propensity to over-analyse how lifeless they were, how this, that and the other.

"Galway, in my eyes, deserved to get back to the provincial final, but Mayo had chances to draw the game, they had an opportunity for a goal, so as poor as they were, they should have gotten a share of the spoils and could have won it.

"Mayo are an experienced enough bunch to cut away what is not useful to them and know what to focus on in order to get their championship back on track. Again, it would be wrong to believe that this defeat means that they have no hope of going all the way."

Horan added: "Not everything is lost, not by a long shot. It's just the energy and drive that is associated with this team, they need to try and get that absolutely spot on for the next game."