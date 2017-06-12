Healy wants club games postponed 12 June 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Cork manager Peadar Healy celebrates with Luke Connolly.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Peadar Healy has called for the postponement of next weekend's scheduled club championship games in Cork so as his team can prepare for the Munster SFC final against Kerry without running the risk of picking up injuries.

The Rebels will play host to Kerry in the newly-redeveloped Pairc Ui Chaoimh on July 2 and Healy is looking for four SFC games - Duhallow v Seandun, Bishopstown v Nemo Rangers, Clonakilty v Muskerry and Duhallow v Seandun - as well as the IFC clash between Bantry Blues and Castletownbere, to be deferred.

"There are 18 players involved in those games," the Cork manager noted in the Irish Daily Star.

"We have flagged it. I emailed the county board two weeks ago to put them back. If they go ahead, we will probably only have three training sessions for a Munster final.

"That's not good enough. I've had no response yet, but I'll be talking to (county board chairman) Ger Lane, we need to put those games back."