GAA tweets of the week 12 June 2017





Suspended Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald watched his side's Leinster SHC semi-final victory over Kilkenny from this specially built box at Innovate Wexford Park.

From Wexford's heroics against Kilkenny to the dramatic events in Pearse Stadium, there was a feast of GAA action over the weekend. Here are the main talking points from Twitter...

The Conor McManus goal was pure class. In such a critical stage of the game, low and hard was the way to go & no better man to score it. — Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) June 11, 2017

An insight to what happens from our side in closing moments of today's clash between Galway and Mayo. What a match! pic.twitter.com/hS2wsKdaoi — Marty Morrissey (@MartyM_RTE) June 11, 2017

Went for a whizz on the motorway on way home,misjudged the wind and nearly drowned myself,had sympathy for shooters in Tullamore today #Gaa — Paraic Sullivan (@SullivanParaic) June 11, 2017

Garbage from both sides. Horrible to watch — westmeathgaaofficial (@westmeath_gaa) June 11, 2017

Unreal game of football there. Mayo only 14 men for majority of the game. Can still see Mayo getting to a All Ire Semi or Final. #GAA — Alan Smith (@alansmith631) June 11, 2017

Ooppps That's assuming we can get over @LeitrimGAA next weekend !! — Shane Curran (@shanetcurran) June 11, 2017

Very surprised at that Galway nearly handed it to mayo at the end !! Fair play to @Galway_GAA well deserved. @MayoGAA will be back — Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) June 11, 2017

How do refs keep falling for paul conroy's dives ? — conor gillespie (@fezzer8) June 11, 2017

Surely @AIDOXI should be on the pitch at this stage — Joe sheridan (@Squarecut84) June 11, 2017

Black card strikes again in connacht championship.. good god!!! — Alan Brogan (@alanbrogan13) June 11, 2017

Anyone else think that Cillian O'Connor just ran into Tomás Flynn? Joe Mc Quillan needs to handle on the antics. #blackcard #GAA #GALvMAYO — Kevin Reilly (@kevreilly1) June 11, 2017

All about the colour of cards handed out today!!!!#GAA — Mickey Quinn (@michaelq14) June 11, 2017

Some of the #Mayo boys look like they have pianos on their backs ..... #galwayvmayo — paul galvin (@pgal10) June 11, 2017

Please show the kickouts not replays of scores rte — Daniel St Ledger (@DanStL89) June 11, 2017

These boys want to talk over the top of each other #spillanewhelan — Aidan Carr (@AC_0404) June 11, 2017

Who else would you want at the end of that @ConorMcManus_15 #CavanMonaghan — Aidan O Mahony (@GmailMahony) June 11, 2017

Cavan's long distance kicking is a joy to watch. Good game #ulsterchampo — owen mulligan (@owen_mulligan) June 11, 2017

For the last 14 years the butterflies would be starting to kick in now, nothing replaces it...best of luck to @Kerry_Official today... — Aidan O Mahony (@GmailMahony) June 11, 2017

Feels a little strange heading to the Kerry match today without my bag.Wishing the players and management all the best for 2017 #ciarraiabu — colm cooper (@colmcooper13) June 11, 2017

Lee Chin showing taking part in #TheToughestTrade not death knell to your season, in spite of what some would say Some game #KnucklePuck — Pa Ranahan (@PaRanahan) June 10, 2017

Ex KK goalie PJ Ryan on the line as a selector for Wexford. Don't think I'll ever understand how you can do that against own county #GAA — Tomás Quinn (@mossyquinn) June 10, 2017

Could the kid who ran away with no17 Cork jersey return it please as there is a gps unit inside it, you can keep the jersey just need d gps — Aidan Walsh (@Aidan9Walsh) June 10, 2017

That's a great win for Wexford! And now both of last year's finalists have been beaten. This could be a great championship #GAA — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) June 10, 2017

The Davy Factor! Some man to get performances out of his teams — Seánie Tobin (@Tellytobin) June 10, 2017

We'd have beaten Spain in 2002 if we had TJ Reid on penalties!!! #topbins #WexvKK — Shane McGrath (@Shaneytweet) June 10, 2017

A lot of spit gone into those hands of Cody #WexVKill — David Tubridy (@davidtubs) June 10, 2017

Fair play to Cork. For a team so lacking in confidence to respond to a late goal in that manner was impressive. — Aaron Kernan (@AaronKernan) June 10, 2017

Kerrigan's abuse towards the umpire was aggressive!! 12 week suspension??? — John McGrath (@john_mc_grath) June 10, 2017