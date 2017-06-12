Cribbin relieved to get second chance 12 June 2017





Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Tom Cribbin cut a relieved figure after Westmeath forced a replay with Offaly in yesterday's Leinster SFC quarter-final.

In a dreadful spectacle, the pre-match favourites played second fiddle to the Faithful for long periods and needed an injury-time free from John Heslin to earn a replay in Mullingar in five days' time.

“I suppose the way things went today we’re happy to be in the championship” the Westmeath manager admitted.

“It was difficult to play out there today, a very blustery breeze… a local derby game, a lot of passion and stuff at stake. The last few games, there’s only been a point in it, there’s nothing between the two teams so it was always a tough game.

“You could see a nervous energy in the dressing room before the game. Even though you think you’re dealing with that and everybody is up for it, in a derby game you just get that, full stop. There’s a lot at stake for all the people along the borders and it probably means more to them than any other game in the championship.”

Heslin, who had a very quiet game by his standards, kicked the equalising free from no more than 25 metres out, but with a strong and unpredictable facing him, it was no gimme.

"A very tough one to be taking with your (weaker) left boot into that breeze," Cribbin noted.