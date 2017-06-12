Nerves cost us the win, says Flanagan 12 June 2017





Offaly manager Pat Flanagan.

Offaly manager Pat Flanagan.

Pat Flanagan felt Offaly lacked the belief to push home their advantage against Westmeath.

John Heslin's injury-time free ensured the local rivals must meet again in Mullingar next Saturday after a dour draw in Tullamore yesterday. Offaly looked to be in pole position when they went into the break on level terms after playing in the teeth of the strong breeze, but couldn't pull away in the second half and ended up with just 13 players on the pitch.

“I think we showed that we’re every bit as good as Westmeath. We did kick more wides than they did and we probably got a bit scared when we saw the winning line and we didn’t get across it” the Offaly manager said.

“We have to take into consideration that we’ve won one Leinster championship match in 10 years so it’s not going to come that easy. It’s going to be a slow process to try and build this team and to get it where we want to get it.

“We didn’t get across the line, possibly because we haven’t been successful over the past number of years. But we will work with the boys over the coming week to ensure that if we get that opportunity again we’ll take it. We felt we let it slip last year (against Westmeath) and the players felt we let it slip, we just didn’t get across the line this year but that doesn’t make us a bad team."

Flanagan revealed that midfielder Eoin Carroll is a doubt for the replay after aggravating a knee injury.