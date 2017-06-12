Walsh basks in back-to-back wins over Mayo 12 June 2017





Galway's Damien Comer celebrates with Johnny Heaney.

Galway manager Kevin Walsh admitted it was very satisfying to knock Mayo out of the Connacht SFC for the second year-in-a-row.

The Allianz League Division 2 champions showed that last year's win in Castlebar was no fluke when they edged a titanic battle at Pearse Stadium yesterday to move within 70 minutes of retaining the Nestor Cup.

"It's great to get back-to-back wins over Mayo. This team was tested. The resilience was shown in bucket-loads," Walsh told the Irish Sun.

"Any time you win, you're happy, but we made a decision not to let this game define our season anyway. Last year was really huge - we had to stop the rot.

"And this year, it was important we performed. I'd be happy with the way we played. We take the two imposters the same, winning and losing, and tomorrow we'll sit down and assess how we want. We felt we left one or two points behind us and that we should have closed it out. That made it more nerve-wracking.

"But then again it's the making of a young team that has to dig deep and find a way to win."