'It came down to a kick of a ball' 12 June 2017





Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.

Mattie McGleenan was in surprisingly upbeat mood following Cavan's defeat to Monaghan.

The Breffni County came within a whisker of forcing a replay when substitute Ryan Connolly hit the upright with the last kick of the game.

“Football was the real winner here today. It came down to the kick of a ball, Mansy’s (Conor McManus) goal was fantastic but I thought the character of our team was fantastic,” the Cavan manager is quoted in the Irish News.

“Both teams went at it, welcome to Ulster championship football, I loved every minute of it. The important thing is that this is not the end for Cavan, we go into the qualifiers now and they can go as far as they want.

“The key is not to put the head down. We are a young team. We have a lot to learn yet, we made three or four fundamental errors out there and it could have been better, especially with the breeze.

“But Monaghan are the benchmark as far as I’m concerned. They’ve been around this last four or five years and they know how to win these tight games.

“I think the summer will be fabulous for us and the more I learn about these guys the better it will be.”