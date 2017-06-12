Report: Connolly to appeal after all 12 June 2017





Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Despite reports to the contrary, it has emerged that Diarmuid Connolly is now to appeal his proposed 12-week ban.

The Irish News is today reporting that the St Vincent's ace has lodged an appeal and is expected to appear before the Central Hearings Committee in the coming days.

Connolly was found guilty of 'minor physical interference' with an official following an altercation with linesman Ciaran Branagan during Dublin's facile Leinster SFC quarter-final victory over Carlow last Saturday week.

He was subsequently slapped with a 12 week suspension which would rule him out of action until an All-Ireland SFC semi-final should Jim Gavin's men reach that stage.

Reports late last week that he was to accept his punishment appear to have been wide of the mark.