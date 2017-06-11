O'Donoghue targets Kingdom improvement 11 June 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Kerry's James O'Donoghue with supporters.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

The scoring form of James O'Donoghue was a big plus for Kerry as they scraped over the Clare challenge at Cusack Park, Ennis today.

The former 'Footballer of the Year' finished with nine points (five frees) to his name but there is plenty of room for improvement ahead of their Munster SFC final showdown with Cork.

“First half we didn't really play great,” he admitted when talking to Newstalk Sport. “Clare brought big intensity to that game, they really put it up to us in the first half.

“Conditions were very tough, especially with the ball going in...it was spewing and spinning and they were impressive and with the red card, we were seriously on the ropes at half-time.

“But, we sat down, no panic at half-time, re-adjusted, reassessed, came out and got a few scores. Stephen O'Brien got an absolutely fantastic goal to get us over the line.”

The Kingdom were uncharacteristically shy in front of the posts in the first-half and kicked just one point from play in that period.

"One point isn't good enough but in the second-half, I think we kicked about 1-10 so that was good going.

“Once we got the pace of Championship football, we settled down.”