Walsh: this was not a season defining game 11 June 2017





Galway manager Kevin Walsh is congratulated by supporters.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Galway manager Kevin Walsh is congratulated by supporters.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Kevin Walsh and his Galway team have set their sights higher than settling for a Connacht SFC semi-final win over Mayo in 2017.

After last year's disappointing All-Ireland SFC quarter-final exit at the hands of Tipperary, Walsh and the Tribesmen want to get back to Croke Park and make amends.

A one point win over their arch rivals is, however, a big step in the right direction.

“This is not about having to beat Mayo at all costs,” the former All-Ireland winning midfielder remarked to RTE's 'The Sunday Game' after today's epic Pearse Stadium encounter.

“This game was never going to define our season. This time last year it would have, all the eggs were in one basket last year.

“We've set certain targets for us and this was another game along the way towards our targets.

“That's where it stands. If we lost or won we'd be meeting tomorrow night and reassessing things.”