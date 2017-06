Twitter: Happy Days for Galway supporters 11 June 2017





Galway's Cathal Sweeney and Gareth Bradshaw celebrate.

Today's Connacht SFC semi-final roller coaster had everyone on the edge of their seats. Here's some of the twitter reaction...

Unreal game of football there. Mayo only 14 men for majority of the game. Can still see Mayo getting to a All Ire Semi or Final. #GAA — Alan Smith (@alansmith631) June 11, 2017

Ooppps That's assuming we can get over @LeitrimGAA next weekend !! — Shane Curran (@shanetcurran) June 11, 2017

Very surprised at that Galway nearly handed it to mayo at the end !! Fair play to @Galway_GAA well deserved. @MayoGAA will be back — Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) June 11, 2017

Humdinger of a game in #ConnachtSFC. Talented #Galway hang on to win by a point, but #Mayo unlucky not to get a draw. Big effort from 14 men — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) June 11, 2017