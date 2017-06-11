Armstrong back in the Galway groove 11 June 2017





Galway's Sean Armstrong is congratulated by supporters.

Sean Armstrong dreamed of days like today when he decided to end his Galway exile.

Last December the talented forward did a u-turn on his decision to retire from inter-county football in 2014 and, back in the cut and thrust of championship football, he played his part as the Tribesmen fell over the line against Mayo.

“I just can't describe that now,” he told RTE's 'The Sunday Game' shortly after the final whistle in their 0-15 to 1-11 success.

“If you asked me a couple of years ago would I be here I'd tell you you're mad. I'm just absolutely delighted I came back.

“I have to say thanks to Kevin [Walsh] and all the backroom staff, it's just been fantastic. There's a real strong bond there, there's a real belief there. It's just fantastic to be part of it.”

The closing stages were too close for comfort at times but that came as no surprise to Armstrong and his team-mates.

“That's Mayo, there's always a kick of the ball between us and Mayo.

“Long may it continue. Exciting stuff, I'm sure all the supporters enjoyed it.”