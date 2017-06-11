Munster SFC: Kingdom survive Banner scare 11 June 2017





Clare's Martin McMahon with Barry John Keane of Kerry.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Clare's Martin McMahon with Barry John Keane of Kerry.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Fourteen-man Kerry came from five points down to beat Clare by 1-18 to 1-12 at Ennis.

The holders, who will now meet Cork in the Munster final, had to play the entire second half into the wind a man down after having Donnchadh Walsh dismissed for a second yellow-card offence shortly before half time, but they battled back to spare their blushes thanks to a string of points from James O’Donoghue (0-9) and Paul Geaney (0-4).

An Eoin Cleary point in the 41st minute fired the losers into a two-point lead, 1-8 to 0-9, but a run of six unanswered scores inside the next eleven minutes turned the match on its head and got the Kingdom out of jail as they led by 0-15 to 1-8 at the three-quarters stage.

Paul Geaney, Michael Geaney, O’Donoghue (3) and Anthony Maher struck those vital scores that allowed the 14 men to breathe easily again. The Banner hit back through their leading scorers Tubridy and Cleary (free) but further frees from O’Donoghue and substitute Bryan Sheehan ensured the visitors of a four-point cushion with six minutes left.

Substitute Stephen O’Brien’s 67th-minute goal finished the game but it was certainly a contest earlier in the half when – with his side a point ahead – Jamie Malone smashed a 44th-minute shot off the Kerry crossbar. A goal there and Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s men might well have exited the Munster championship.

The sides were level at the break, 1-5 to 0-8, with Walsh receiving his red card a minute before the short whistle and David Tubridy slotting the Clare goal from the penalty spot in the 16th minute to give the Banner a four-point lead, 1-3 to 0-2. Malone pointed to leave five between them at the midway stage in the first half. But four points from O’Donoghue and two from Paul Geaney ensured that the Kingdom went in level at the interval.

Tubridy (2) and Cleary - scorer of six points today - gave the hosts a dream start and Kerry didn’t register until the tenth minute, through Paul Geaney, with O’Donoghue adding a free three minutes later.

All in all, Kerry were given a real fright but the game was over long before Shane Enright lofted over their final score on the stroke of 70 minutes. Clare never gave up and they grabbed two late points but they are heading for the Qualifiers, albeit with heads held high.

Kerry - B Kelly; F Fitzgerald, M Griffin, S Enright (0-1); P Crowley, T Morley, P Murphy; J Barry, A Maher (0-1); M Geaney (0-1), K McCarthy, D Walsh; B J Keane, P Geaney (0-4, 2f), J O’Donoghue (0-9, 5f). Subs: S O’Brien (1-1) for B J Keane, J Savage for K McCarthy, J Lyne for M Geaney, K Donaghy for A Maher, B Sheehan (0-1) for J Barry, G O’Brien for S Enright, J Buckley for P Geaney.

Clare - Joe Hayes; D Ryan, K Harnett, G Kelly; C Russell (0-1), M McMahon, P Lillis; G Brennan, C O’Connor (0-1f); S Collins, J Malone (0-1), S Brennan; E Cleary (0-6, 4f), D Tubridy (1-3, 1-0pen), K Sexton. Subs: C O’Dea for S Brennan, John Hayes for P Lillis, E Collins for K Harnett.

Referee - P Hughes.