Leinster SFC: Faithfuls and Lake men must meet again 11 June 2017





Offaly's Joseph O'Connor and Alan Stone of Westmeath.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Offaly's Joseph O'Connor and Alan Stone of Westmeath.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Offaly and Westmeath will renew acquaintances next weekend after sharing 20 points, 0-10 each, in a dramatic encounter at Tullamore.

Having made most of the front running in a game that saw the scores level on no fewer than nine occasions, the hosts finished with 13 men as both Michael Brazil and Ruairi Allen were sent off in the second half and the visitors took full advantage with John Heslin sweeping over an easy free in the third minute of injury time to ensure that the sides will meet again in Mullingar next Saturday.

With 8,723 in attendance, the fierce rivals struck six points each in the first half, Heslin also clipping over the levelling score in stoppage time before the short whistle. Three successive points from Brazil (2) and Nigel Dunne had given the hosts a 0-4 to 0-3 advantage before Graham Guilfoyle and Heslin traded scores as exchanges remained as tight as they were uninspiring.

Dunne opened the scoring and Ger Egan equalised before Dunne cancelled out a Shane Dempsey point to make it two each at the end of the opening quarter. Egan and debutant Noel Mulligan propelled the visitors into a double-scores lead but the beaten provincial finalists of the last two years couldn’t get going and had to be content to go in level at the break, having played with the aid of a strong wind.

Pat Flanagan's men went in front four times in the second half but were reeled in each time as they agonisingly failed to get over the line.

Niall Darby and Heslin shared the first two points after the restart and Niall McNamee’s first and only point restored the Faithful County’s lead but Heslin had the sides level for the seventh time at the three-quarters stage, 0-8 each.

Johnny Moloney fisted the wind-assisted underdogs back in front but Egan stepped up with his fourth point of the game to tie the scores up again. The hosts were reduced to 14 men 13 minutes from the end when Brazil picked up his second yellow card but a Guilfoyle strike edged them back ahead with eight minutes left.

The Lake County struggled to get back on terms but, in a dramatic finale, Offaly were reduced to 13 men as Allen was dismissed, with Heslin equalising from the subsequent close-range free in stoppage time, earning his team a replay. A fair result - nobody deserved to win.

Offaly - A Mulhall; B Darby, E Rigney, S Pender; N Darby (0-1), P Cunningham, C Donoghue; E Carroll, D Hanlon; M Brazil (0-2), G Guilfoyle (0-2), N Dunne (0-3, 1f); R Allen, J Moloney (0-1), N McNamee (0-1). Subs: J Lalor for B Darby, J O’Connor for E Carroll, A Sullivan for D Hanlon, B Allen for A Sullivan (BC), R McNamee for N Dunne.

Westmeath - D Quinn; J Gonoud, K Maguire, K Daly; J Dolan, P Holloway, M McCallon; A Stone, G Egan (0-4); K Reilly, P Sharry, N Mulligan (0-1); K Martin, J Heslin (0-4, 3f), S Dempsey (0-1). Subs: D Lynch for S Dempsey, J Connellan for A Stone, J Egan for K Reilly, T McDaniel for K Martin, D Glennon for N Mulligan, C McCormack for D Glennon.

Referee - P O’Sullivan.