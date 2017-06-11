'Garbage from both sides' 11 June 2017





©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Offaly's Ruairi Allen and Paul Sharry of Westmeath contest a high ball.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

The official Westmeath GAA twitter account didn't mince its words when it came to describing the quality of football on display in O'Connor Park, Tullamore today.

The Lake County and neighbours Offaly will have to do it all again after they finished level on 0-10 apiece in their provincial quarter-final clash.

The individual that updates the Westmeath account might not be looking forward to the second installment next Saturday if the tweet below is anything to go by...