O'Rourke: Conor stuck it away well 11 June 2017





Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke.

Monaghan's patience paid off in Kingspan Breffni Park today, according to their manager Malachy O'Rourke.

As expected, there was little between the two neighbours but O'Rourke's charges just shaded the contest on a scoreline of 1-15 to 0-15.

“We had played fairly controlled football in the first-half,” he told Highland Radio. “It was disappointing to give two points away just before half-time, give them a wee boost going into the changing room.

“We knew if we kept our heads, kept playing the football, the chances would come. I thought we rushed a few chances and that's often what happens when you have a strong wind behind you.

“Look it, we did enough to win and I'm delighted with that. We'll try and improve for the next day.”

Conor McManus' 59th minute goal proved to be the difference between the sides at the final whistle.

“It was a good ball in [from Owen Duffy] and Conor stuck it away well which you would expect from him.

“There's no doubt it gave us that wee bit of breathing space. Before that Cavan were always able to go up and get frees and tag on a few points.

“We had to be patient and the boys have played enough championship matches to know there's ebbs and flows to it.

“We always felt it would come down to the last 10 minutes, keep our head and work the scores and that's the way it turned out.”